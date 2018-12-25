Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who made a difference in Week 16

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. Every week, though, some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup quarterback who piles up stats or the journeyman linebacker who seals a victory with a big play.

This story is for them.

Take a look at Week 16's unheralded ballers, starting with the veteran running back who went from unsigned to Week 16's leading rusher in one week and the Falcons kicker who brought the boom.

C.J. Anderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

20 carries, 167 yards, TD in 31-9 win over the Cardinals

Why it matters: Anderson is rather well-known in NFL circles -- he helped the Broncos to a Super Bowl title in 2015, and the former undrafted free agent was Denver's lead back for most of his career. But in 2018, most of the NFL decided he was done. He was cut by the Broncos, then by the Panthers, with whom he was a scarcely used backup, and finally by the Raiders after a one-week stint. The Rams -- his fourth team of the year -- signed him last week, and he stepped up in a huge way for an injured Todd Gurley. Anderson showed the value of perseverance, and he will be a valuable player for the Rams come playoff time.

Matt Bosher, P/K, Atlanta Falcons

Decleated Panthers returner Kenjon Barner on a kickoff return in 24-10 win over Panthers

Why it matters: Kickers aren't supposed to be on this list, and they certainly aren't supposed to make bone-chilling tackles. Don't tell that to Bosher, who fired up the Falcons with a crushing tackle of Barner during his kickoff return. Bosher flexed afterward and said: "I went to Miami. It's in me, I guess." Barner had fun with it, too, referencing the hit as a baptism on Twitter.

Blaine Gabbert, QB, Tennessee Titans

Game-winning fourth-quarter TD in relief of an injured Marcus Mariota in a 25-16 win over Washington

Why it matters: Mariota left late in the second quarter with Tennessee down 10-6 in a must-win game. Gabbert led the Titans on a fourth-quarter comeback drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown to tight end MyCole Pruitt, another backup, for the go-ahead score. The Titans are still in the playoff hunt because they had a backup QB who could step up and save the day when their starter went down.

Andre Roberts, WR/returner, New York Jets

99-yard kickoff return TD in 44-38 OT loss to Packers

This guy just keeps bringing it. #GBvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/62n5toVNeR — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 23, 2018

Why it matters: Roberts became the first player in Jets history to score on a kickoff return, punt return and reception in the same season. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last week, and he'll have the chance to cash in on his career year this offseason as he becomes a free agent.

Jake Kumerow, WR, Green Bay Packers

Three catches, 68 yards, including a 49-yard TD in 44-38 OT win over the Jets

Why it matters: Kumerow caught his first career TD on Sunday, which had to be sweet for the former Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater player. We've seen Aaron Rodgers help lesser-known receivers excel before, and he helped Kumerow do that on Sunday.

NFL Nation reporters Vaughn McClure, Rich Cimini and Rob Demovsky contributed to this story.