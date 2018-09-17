        <
          Early CFB betting look for Week 4: Buy Washington State

          Washington State is off to a hot start with three dominating wins, but upcoming games against USC and Utah will be big tests. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
          2:29 PM ET
          • Will HarrisSpecial to ESPN.com
            • College football handicapper
            • Covering fantasy sports for ESPN since 2008

          College football lookahead is the essential grab bag of numbers, trends, reads and concepts each Monday throughout the season. Join us inside as we champion the virtues of the moral victory, uncover a deja vu letdown spot and make the case for investment in a pair of fast-rising, high-scoring teams with new stars at the defensive coordinator position but questions on the offensive line.

          Portfolio Checkup

          In portfolio checkup, we explore which teams we're buying and selling, and why.

          BUY: Washington State Cougars

          Ohio State seducing Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to Columbus to work under Greg Schiano is another classic example of the permanent advantage that college football's ruling class enjoys over the have-nots, but Mike Leach recovered quickly

