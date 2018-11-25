Best bets for Packers-Vikings

Where does the betting value lie in Sunday's prime-time matchup between the Packers and Vikings? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their analysis to help you place your bets.
Watch: Vikings limbo to celebrate Dalvin Cook TD catch
35mCourtney Cronin
Ramsey: 'Trash' QB Allen 'did enough' to win
3hMichael DiRocco
Browns DB gives ball to old coach after pick
8hPat McManamon
College football bowl projections after Week 13
7hKyle Bonagura and Mitch Sherman
As QB decision looms, Lamar Jackson feels he hasn't done enough
6hJamison Hensley
Hamilton triumphant as Bottas finishes the season winless
11hNate Saunders