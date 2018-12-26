NFL Week 17 early betting look: What do all these line moves mean?

My volume of bets in Week 17 of the NFL season isn't typically high. There are quite a few extra variables to consider in a good portion of the games, and it's ultimately too difficult to try to assess these variables with much confidence. The majority of my betting process in Week 17 involves eliminating the games with multiple unknowns and handicapping the rest of the slate as I normally would.

Let's dive into what we learned from the results in Week 16 and how playoff positioning has influenced a plethora of early-week moves already for Week 17.

Week 17 early line moves

Here are my quick thoughts on all of the line moves we saw Sunday and Monday, and the variables to consider in each:

Move: Giants -3 to -6.5

With a win over Tampa Bay, Dallas has locked up the NFC East title and No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. The current development is that the Cowboys don't plan to rest their starters, but they haven't committed to playing them for a set amount of time either. My line for this game would be Dallas -1.3 any other week, but the move from New York -3 to -6.5 in the market makes it clear that nobody expects the Cowboys' starters to get much playing time.