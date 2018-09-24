Every year in my magazine, I take the time to rank every position to figure out which teams have the best units. With four weeks of game action behind us, it's time to reassess the landscape for the most important position in the game -- quarterback.

Teams such as Alabama, Georgia and Penn State remain high on my list, while others including Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M have emerged:

QBs: Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts

Tua Tagovailoa has proved to be a dynamic passer so far this season for the Tide. Through four games, he is completing 72.5 percent of his passes and has a 12-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. With Tagovailoa at the helm, the Tide offense is averaging 54 points and 540 yards per game. Alabama also has the best backup quarterback in the nation in Jalen Hurts, who compiled a 26-2 record to go along with a national championship during his time as a starter. Hurts racked up 4,861 passing yards and had 40 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions in his 28 starts, and is also a dynamic runner.