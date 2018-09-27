Both Urban Meyer's and James Franklin's squads came away with a victory over the past two seasons when the electrifying Ohio State-Penn State rivalry game was played. (0:58)

When Saquon Barkley surprised nobody by declaring for the NFL draft, a month after Joe Moorhead left to become Mississippi State's head coach (also expected), a narrative was born.

Penn State's dynamic offense, the team's defining unit during a 22-win stretch over two seasons, would fall off in 2018, perhaps substantially so. Barkley, the generational running back who put himself in Penn State's GOAT conversation, and Moorhead, whose brilliant playcalls revived the unit, would be too much for the Nittany Lions to replace.

This is why Penn State wouldn't truly challenge Ohio State and others in the Big Ten, and why the Lions wouldn't earn their first CFP berth. It was a popular belief. Heck, you might have believed it.

Four weeks into the season, the hottest take on Penn State is ice cold because the Lions' offense is on fire. PSU leads the nation in points per game (55.5). Its post-Barkley run game ranks fifth nationally in yards per rush (6.36) and 10th in yards per game (275). The big plays that defined the Moorhead era are still coming (23 of 20 yards or longer, 12 of 30 yards or longer). Quarterback Trace McSorley continues to exhaust defenses.

As No. 9 Penn State prepares to host fourth-ranked Ohio State in a matchup of the nation's two highest-scoring offenses, the Lions' attack seems up to the task. I spoke to coach James Franklin and PSU players after last week's win at Illinois, as well as others who have scouted the Lions, to explore three reasons why this offense continues to roll.