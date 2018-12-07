Committed prospects who could flip before early signing period

With less than two weeks until the early signing period Dec. 19-21, we're getting into a scary time period for coaches. Recruits are heavily targeted -- even committed ones -- and often flip allegiances with little time left to fill the spot left from their departure.

We have already seen a few decommitments and flips this week, with ESPN 300 offensive lineman Michael Tarquin changing his commitment from Miami to Florida and Wandale Robinson switching from Kentucky to Nebraska. We have also seen prospects who have considered flipping at some point reaffirm their commitments.

Five-star linebacker Owen Pappoe tweeted two days ago that he is 100 percent committed to Auburn after entertaining Georgia, Tennessee and others.

It is an unstable time for recruits and coaches, and there are still some big names who could flip between now and Dec. 19.

DE Nolan Smith

6-foot-3, 234 pounds

Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy

ESPN 300 rank: 2