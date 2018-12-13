Two things are certain. No. 1 overall recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux will choose a school on Saturday, Dec. 15, and the five-star defensive end will make an immediate impact for that defense next fall.

Talent off the edge can change the landscape in today's college football game that is dominated by passing, and Thibodeaux has lots of it.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing nearly 240 pounds, "KT" is as fast and athletic as any premier linebacker in this class with the explosive power you want in a defensive lineman. The coordinator who lands him should have immediate success with him in the lineup.

Thibodeaux will announce his commitment to Alabama, Florida, Florida State or Oregon on his birthday Saturday, and then is expected to sign with that team during the early signing period Dec. 19-21.

Thibodeaux was coy when he was asked how he fits best in each scheme.

"To be honest, they all have talked about using me the same way," he said. "They want me to play the outside linebacker position and stay more on the line of scrimmage as a standup rusher."

We are not as reserved when analyzing how Thibodeaux fits into each program's defensive scheme. Read our assessments of the four unnamed schools below, then choose which place you think the No. 1 prospect can make the biggest impact. We'll tell you which program you picked, and how likely KT is to choose it on Saturday.