        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          How Oklahoma was built through recruiting

          Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports
          9:00 AM ET
          • Wade Geraci and Craig Haubert

          The Oklahoma Sooners' offense against the Alabama Crimson Tide's defense. It's the matchup everyone is waiting to see in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl (Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray gets a lot of the credit for making that offense go, but the 10 players around him are pretty good, too.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices