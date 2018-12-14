Former Maryland coach DJ Durkin has been at the Alabama football complex this week, meeting with defensive staff members and watching tape -- something Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has done routinely over the years with former head coaches -- sources confirmed to ESPN.

Durkin was fired at Maryland in October by the university president after initially being retained following two separate investigations into the death of one of Durkin's players, Jordan McNair, last spring during offseason workouts.

A number of former head coaches have spent time with Alabama's staff over the years after being fired, including Hugh Freeze, Chip Kelly, Lane Kiffin, Butch Jones, Steve Sarkisian and Rich Rodriguez.

Jones, Kiffin and Sarkisian all wound up joining Alabama's staff in different roles later on. Freeze, Kelly and Kiffin have all gone on to be head coaches elsewhere in college football.

Saban has not commented on Durkin's role after Al.com first reported that Durkin was working in a "consultant-like capacity" for Alabama. However, sources told ESPN that Durkin has not been hired in any capacity and, at this point, is only on campus offering input to the staff as the No. 1 Crimson Tide prepare for their Orange Bowl matchup with No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 29.

Sources told ESPN that Durkin has also met with multiple NFL teams since his firing to watch tape and offer input.

Durkin was placed on paid leave at Maryland in August after McNair sustained heatstroke during a May workout and died two weeks later. A subsequent report by ESPN characterized Maryland's program has having a "toxic culture."

A commissioned probe by the university said Durkin had made some mistakes, but he was not to blame for many of the program's issues. Maryland president Dr. Wallace D. Loh acted alone in deciding to fire Durkin without consulting the board of regents, sources told ESPN.