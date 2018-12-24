The Syracuse Orange will be without two starting defensive linemen for the Camping World Bowl, the school announced Monday.

Defensive end Alton Robinson, whose 10 sacks rank second in the ACC this season, and nose tackle McKinley Williams will both miss Friday's game against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPNApp).

Editor's Picks Syracuse extends Babers after 9-3 season, bowl Dino Babers, who led Syracuse this season to a 9-3 record and its first bowl trip since 2013, has received an extension to stay at the school "well into the future."

It is Syracuse's first postseason game under coach Dino Babers.

The school said the players would miss the bowl game for "personal reasons," but declined to elaborate further. It is unclear whether this decision was made by the players or the university.

Robinson and Williams are both juniors and eligible to enter the NFL draft.

Robinson was one of the ACC's most effective pass-rushers this year, finishing with 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. The second-team All-ACC selection also had 11 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

Williams finished the year with 17 tackles, two QB hurries and three tackles for loss on a defensive line that saw a dramatic improvement in stopping the run this season.

With Robinson and Williams out, Syracuse will likely turn to sophomore Josh Black, Kingsley Jonathan on the edge and redshirt sophomore Josh Black at nose tackle.

Robinson and Williams join an extensive list of stars who will miss the action in the Camping World Bowl, including West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and receiver Gary Jennings.