Karablog: Time to sell high on Astros pitchers?

Insider

Fantasy managers spend so much time complaining about Houston Astros pseudo-closer Ken Giles that they might be overlooking just how spectacular the team's rotation has been; it's on pace for record performance. We know Justin Verlander is simply awesome, the No. 1 pitcher on the Player Rater and someone who has reinvented himself at 35 years old, but it does not end there. Astros starting pitchers boast a 2.91 ERA, nearly half a run better than any other team. It is not just Verlander; Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr. are also thriving, and the Astros boast four of the top 27 starters on the ESPN Player Rater.