The St. Louis Cardinals are currently in the middle of hotly contested races in both the National League Central and the wild card. They sit six and a half games from first in the division and three and a half behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the last playoff spot in the league. After years of relying on veteran Adam Wainwright to lead their rotation, this year's Cardinals are counting on a team of 20-somethings to get them to the postseason.