Insider

Avoid Rob Gronkowski! OK, that is not exactly what we say every year in the annual "Do Not Draft" blog entry, but choosing to select running backs and wide receivers in the second and third rounds of fantasy football drafts -- both PPR and traditional -- is clearly the recommendation from this end.

Why is this? Well, put simply, the value just is not there for the intriguing Gronkowski that early, and it has not been for years. Having the eccentric New England Patriots tight end lead off this oft-misunderstood column also has become tradition because fantasy managers continue to make him one of their building-block players, thinking they get the proverbial leg up on opponents. That is simply not reality.