Is it time to sell high on David Johnson?

Mike Clay and Matthew Berry examine which players to trade for at the fantasy trade deadline. (1:52)

[The fantasy blocking breakdown series reviews the impact that run and pass blocking have on fantasy football performance, using methodologies detailed here.]

This week's fantasy blocking breakdown looks at whether or not it's time to move on from Alex Collins, what fantasy managers should make of the debacle that was the Vikings' rush attack against the Bears, if David Johnson is trending upward or downward for the rest of the season, and if James Conner's fantasy managers should be concerned with his recent production decline.