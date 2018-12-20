Texas Tech wasn't supposed to be this good again, especially not this quickly.

The Red Raiders were one of the biggest surprises in college basketball last season, reaching the Elite Eight one year after losing in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. It was a Coach of the Year-caliber job by Chris Beard, but they were expected to take a step back this season. Three senior starters departed, including All-Big 12 guard Keenan Evans, and freshman wing Zhaire Smith left for the NBA draft.

Tech was picked seventh out of 10 in the preseason Big 12 poll, and even the biggest optimists wouldn't have been surprised if it took time for the Red Raiders to hit their stride.

One-third of the way through the season, Texas Tech is 10-0 and ranked in the top 15 nationally -- and heading into a showdown with Duke on Thursday night.

How have Beard and the Red Raiders done it so far?