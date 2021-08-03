After agreeing to sign-and-trade Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans found a replacement point guard later in the day via another sign-and-trade. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans will send their lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for restricted free agent Devonte' Graham.

How will Graham fit replacing Ball in New Orleans? And were the Hornets wise to move on from Graham?

The deal

Pelicans get: Devonte' Graham

Hornets get: 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)