          NBA trade grades: Who wins the Devonte' Graham deal between the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets?

          David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
          11:31 PM ET
          Kevin PeltonESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus series
            • Formerly a consultant with the Indiana Pacers
            • Developed WARP rating and SCHOENE system
            Follow on Twitter

          After agreeing to sign-and-trade Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans found a replacement point guard later in the day via another sign-and-trade. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans will send their lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for restricted free agent Devonte' Graham.

          How will Graham fit replacing Ball in New Orleans? And were the Hornets wise to move on from Graham?

          The deal

          Pelicans get: Devonte' Graham

          Hornets get: 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)