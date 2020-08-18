The Charlotte Hornets suspended radio broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur in a tweet about Monday's playoff game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Focke used the N-word instead of "Nuggets" in the tweet, which was later deleted. He apologized in a later tweet.

"Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game," he wrote. "I don't know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I'm truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended."

The Hornets said they are investigating the matter further.

"The Hornets are aware of the social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,'' a team statement read. "As an organization we do not condone this type of language.''

The 2019-20 season was Focke's first season broadcasting for the team.