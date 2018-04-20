        <
          Kiper vs. McShay: Three-round head-to-head 2018 NFL Mock Draft

          Chubb, Hines among RBs who offer value outside of 1st round (1:20)

          Mel Kiper Jr. says running backs Nick Chubb, Nyheim Hines and Mark Walton could all be valuable picks after the first round of the NFL draft. (1:20)

          Apr 20, 2018
          • Mel Kiper Jr.
            Mel Kiper Jr.

            Football analyst
              Mel Kiper has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. He is a regular contributor on SportsCenter and ESPN Radio and writes weekly for ESPN Insider.
          • Todd McShay
            Todd McShay

            ESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN College Football and NFL Draft Analyst
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
            • Played quarterback in high school and was a backup QB for the University of Richmond.
          Three rounds. 100 picks. This 2018 NFL mock draft is similar to our "Grade: A" projections -- it's all about whom we would take at each pick. We're playing general manager for all 32 teams.

          The ground rules are simple: alternate picks; no trades; no deals that say "I won't take Player X if you don't take Player Y." It's just "This is whom I'd take" at every slot on the board for three full rounds. Kiper kicks us off with the Browns.

          We'll explain each pick below, and needs play a big part. We're not going to reach on our boards, but we are taking into account holes on each roster.

          Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.

          ROUND 1

          1. Cleveland Browns

          Kiper's pick: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

          It's going to be a quarterback here, and Allen has the tools to be a superstar. He's the top quarterback on my board. I explained more here.

          2. New York Giants

          McShay's pick: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

          The Giants would definitely consider Sam Darnold here, but Barkley is a generational talent and the top prospect in the draft.

          3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

          Kiper's pick: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

          If the Giants pass on the second quarterback, the Jets should pounce. Darnold has to be more consistent with his mechanics.

          4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

          McShay's pick: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

          Chubb is a terrific all-around player and the top defensive prospect on my board. Slide him in opposite Myles Garrett and that's a terrifying pass-rushing duo.

          5. Denver Broncos

          Kiper's pick: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

          Rosen could battle Case Keenum to start in 2018. He's NFL-ready -- if he stays healthy.

          6. Indianapolis Colts (from Jets)

          McShay's pick: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

          A hot name right now, Smith is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can play the run and the pass. Indianapolis needs playmakers all over on defense.

          7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Kiper's pick: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama

          Wow, that's a little early for Smith. For the No. 7 pick, it was Fitzpatrick or Denzel Ward, and Fitzpatrick is higher on my board. The Bucs' secondary has to get better.

          8. Chicago Bears

          McShay's pick: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

          Chicago would be thrilled with this pick, getting the No. 2 player on my board at No. 8. Nelson is a plug-and-play guard.

          9. San Francisco 49ers

          Kiper's pick: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

          Love Ward's fit in San Francisco, and this would be a dream pick for general manager John Lynch. How important was that coin flip with Oakland at the combine?

          10. Oakland Raiders

          McShay's pick: Derwin James, S, Florida State

          That coin flip looms large, but James is a good consolation prize. He's one of the most versatile prospects I've evaluated, and Oakland needs playmakers on D.

          11. Miami Dolphins

