Round 2 NFL mock draft: Best picks for every team

Todd McShay says the Giants' selection of Saquon Barkley shows that they want to return to the physical, Big Blue style of offense. (1:11)

With the first round of the 2018 NFL draft and all its surprises in the books, let's take a look at how Round 2 should play out if every team drafts based on best fit.

Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

Landry wouldn't fill a pressing need, but Myles Garrett missed five games with injuries last year and Emmanuel Ogbah is coming off a season-ending foot injury. Plus, teams can't have enough talented pass-rushers. Landry is the third-best available player on our board at the start of Day 2. While he fits best at 3-4 OLB, he has the burst to make an immediate impact as a situational pass-rusher in the Browns' scheme.