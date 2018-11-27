Mel Kiper explains why he has only three offensive skill players on his Big Board and whether anyone can challenge Nick Bosa for the top pick. (1:25)

Alabama vs. Georgia. Texas vs. Oklahoma. Clemson vs. Pitt. Conference title games are finally here, and ESPN NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay pick the most intriguing 2019 prospects in every matchup.

They also choose prospects rising up draft boards and give their picks for under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on, college football's MVPs and the College Football Playoff field.

Jump to a section:

Rising prospects | CFB MVPS

Under-the-radar prospects | CFP picks

Best prospects in every conference title game

Friday's games

When/where: 8 p.m. ET on Fox/Santa Clara, California

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah: This game will feature plenty of elite back-seven prospects, but I'm most looking forward to studying Hansen. A 6-foot-3, 216-pound converted safety, Hansen shows top-end instincts and plays with good range. He has 101 tackles and an absurd 22 tackles for loss (fourth in the nation), while also adding five sacks and two interceptions, including a pick-six. It will be fun to see this potential Day 2 draft candidate one-on-one with Washington's running backs in space.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington: Speaking of those Huskies running backs, Gaskin might be undersized at 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, but he is quick, shifty and very versatile. I really like his vision and patience hitting holes, and then his balance and burst to get through them, despite some deficiencies in the strength category. Over 10 games this season, he has 1,076 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns and is coming off a 170-yard, three-TD performance in the Apple Cup against Washington State. Gaskin is looking like a midround guy. -- McShay

play 1:30 Gaskin's 3 TDs lead Huskies past Cougars Myles Gaskin rushes for 170 yards and three touchdowns as Washington wins the Apple Cup by defeating Washington State 28-15.

When/where: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN App/Detroit

Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois: The four-year starter has played right guard, right tackle and left tackle in his career, and I ranked him my No. 4 offensive tackle for this class. At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, he has the size to stick at tackle in the NFL, and he can move well for his size. He's in the mix as a likely Day 2 pick.