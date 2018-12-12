Todd McShay explains why defensive linemen occupy the top spots of his first mock. (0:53)

As the 2018 season enters the stretch run, many NFL teams already are looking ahead to next year and April's draft.

Sure, a lot will happen between now and April 25. The draft order will shift as teams finish the season. Underclassmen will make their decisions about entering the draft or returning to campus before the Jan. 14 deadline. Free agency and trades will alter team needs over the course of the next four months. Player grades will fluctuate throughout bowl season, pro days and the combine. There are a lot of unknowns.

But that won't stop us from projecting the Day 1 selections. Here's our first run at all 32 first-round picks for the 2019 NFL draft.

Note: We used ESPN's Football Power Index to project what the order will be at the end of the season, with all traded first-round picks accounted for. Underclassmen are denoted below with an asterisk, while third-year sophomores have a double-asterisk designation.

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State*

The Cards have a lot of needs, but getting the best player in the draft to line up opposite Chandler Jones would be a big step in the right direction. Bosa fits well with Arizona's 4-3 scheme with his power and length, and Markus Golden hits free agency after the season.

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan*

The Niners are seeking an edge rusher -- among other things -- and Gary provides explosive closing burst and elite athleticism. He's a nightmare to block and would provide a jolt to San Francisco's defensive line.