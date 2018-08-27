Insider

Every NFL team has a flaw -- even the Super Bowl champs. So we asked executives from across the league to pick them out for all 32 teams. Here's what every team should worry about in 2018, with quotes direct from insiders.

Note: Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

The worry: Continued offensive-line troubles and two quarterbacks with durability/performance concerns could be a rough combination.

Exec unfiltered: "Their offensive line is in real trouble, and even separate from that, I think it's questionable whether they can get good quarterback play from [Sam] Bradford or [Josh] Rosen. I personally do not think they can, and if the line is as bad as I think it's going to be, the odds are stacked even longer against it."

The worry: Having a veteran offensive line can be great, but after Andy Levitre (32) and Ryan Schraeder (30) missed games last season, there are concerns, too