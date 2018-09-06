NFL evaluators make picks on Week 1's best games

In a meeting of the last two NFC champions, the Falcons will open up the 2018 NFL season by traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. (1:13)

ESPN senior writer Mike Sando asks league insiders to pick winners in selected games each week. Three evaluators joined the panel for Week 1. This week's selected games: Falcons-Eagles, Chiefs-Chargers, Cowboys-Panthers, Seahawks-Broncos and Rams-Raiders.

Thursday: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC | Point spread: PHI by 1.5

Two of the three insiders are taking the Falcons to win, while the third conceded this was a 50-50 game after the Eagles announced that Nick Foles would start at quarterback for the still-rehabbing Carson Wentz. This was exactly how insiders expected Philly to handle the start of the season (one said he knew Wentz wasn't ready after watching him work out before a preseason game).