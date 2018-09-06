        <
          NFL evaluators make picks on Week 1's best games

          Eagles set to face Falcons in NFL's opener (1:13)

          In a meeting of the last two NFC champions, the Falcons will open up the 2018 NFL season by traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. (1:13)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Mike SandoESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN Insider NFL columnist and blogger
            • Covered the NFL since 1998
            • Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee
          ESPN senior writer Mike Sando asks league insiders to pick winners in selected games each week. Three evaluators joined the panel for Week 1. This week's selected games: Falcons-Eagles, Chiefs-Chargers, Cowboys-Panthers, Seahawks-Broncos and Rams-Raiders.

          Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

          Thursday: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC | Point spread: PHI by 1.5

          Two of the three insiders are taking the Falcons to win, while the third conceded this was a 50-50 game after the Eagles announced that Nick Foles would start at quarterback for the still-rehabbing Carson Wentz. This was exactly how insiders expected Philly to handle the start of the season (one said he knew Wentz wasn't ready after watching him work out before a preseason game).

