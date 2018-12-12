        <
          NFL experts predict: Week 15 upset picks, fantasy flops, more

          Hill a top-10 WR against the Chargers (1:36)

          Mike Clay explains why he's rolling with Tyreek Hill on Thursday night despite the wideout being banged up and facing a tough defense. (1:36)

          7:30 AM ET
          • ESPN NFL Experts

          Our panel of NFL Insiders predicts Week 15's biggest upsets, fantasy flops and potential sleepers.

          Plus: Wild-card Super Bowl contenders and picking for the Giants in a 2018 draft do-over.

          What's your top upset pick for Week 15?

          Mike Clay, fantasy writer: Steelers +3 over Patriots. This one almost feels like cheating, as Pittsburgh is playing at home and remains one of the league's better teams despite a three-game losing streak. The Steelers have scored at least 30 points in all but one of their six home games this season, whereas the Patriots are 3-4 and averaging 23.3 points per game away from Gillette Stadium. Both of these AFC favorites figure to be highly motivated coming off rough last-second losses, but I think the home team wins it, 28-27.

