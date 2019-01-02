Ranking the NFL head-coach openings

Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. discuss why hiring an offensive mind to replace Todd Bowles might make sense for the Jets. (0:55)

Seasoned NFL insiders disagree about whether Green Bay or Cleveland makes the most attractive landing spot for head-coaching candidates this offseason.

The divide marks a massive shift in perceptions from the recent past. That shift came into focus when I asked a well-rounded group of league insiders to rank the eight vacancies from a candidate's perspective. The panel included two executives, a personnel director and a veteran coach.

I've combined the rankings here and included insiders' thoughts on the good and the bad for the Browns, Packers, Cardinals, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Bengals and Broncos. We'll update the list if new openings become available and make notations when coaches are hired.