Seven NFL head-coaching jobs opened up last year, and the 2018 cycle started early, as the Browns dumped Hue Jackson after their Week 8 loss to the Steelers.

NFL Nation rated the job security of every head coach, while our experts picked the hottest coaching candidates for this cycle.

What's next in the NFL coaching carousel? Here's everything you need to know about all the movement through hiring-and-firing season.

Quick links: Updated Hot Seat Index | Barnwell: Ranking potential openings

Open jobs

A year ago, Mike McCarthy's seat was cool. He got a one-year contract extension through 2019 shortly before former general manager Ted Thompson was forced aside. Now, this season has spiraled in a way no one foresaw, culminating in a home loss to the Cardinals on Dec. 2.

The Browns fired Hue Jackson (and offensive coordinator Todd Haley) in late October after a 2-5-1 start. Jackson finished his tenure in Cleveland with a 3-36-1 record. The Browns had the No. 1 overall draft pick the past two seasons, and they could be headed toward another top-five pick next year.

Teams that could make a coaching move

Todd Bowles entered the year 10-22 in his first two seasons as Jets coach, though he received a two-year contract extension at the end of the 2017 season. Will he get to see out that contract while the Jets rebuild?

It seemed almost inevitable that Marvin Lewis would leave at the end of the 2017 season, but he wound up reaching a two-year contract extension. Lewis has a built-in excuse with an extraordinary amount of injuries and a porous defense, but the way this season has gone has been disappointing after the team's hot start.

Baltimore's downward spiral this season comes nine months after owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged he considered firing John Harbaugh after last season. The Ravens are one of eight teams that haven't made the playoffs over the past three seasons, and they haven't won the AFC North since 2012.

Jason Garrett has only one playoff victory in nine seasons as coach of the Cowboys. He already decided to fire his offensive line coach in the middle of the season. Is it playoffs or bust to keep his job?

The Bucs promoted Dirk Koetter to head coach after the 2015 season, and he went 14-18 in his first two seasons. He needs to win quickly. "It's his third year. He's got to prove that he should continue to coach," right tackle Demar Dotson said in October. "I love Dirk ... but if we don't win for Dirk, he'll probably be without a job."

Vance Joseph's first season in charge of the Broncos included an eight-game losing streak but ended with a show of faith from general manager John Elway after a 5-11 finish. In Year 2, though, Joseph needs his team to show improvement.