In Game 4 of their first-round series, the New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1, tying the series at two games apiece and ultimately turning it into a best-of-three.

Each of the final three games could boil down to one of five key individual matchups, such as which goalie plays better, which top forward scores when it matters most, which No. 1 defenseman shuts down those top forwards in key defensive situations or which coach implements the best strategy.

In the majority of these cases, Montreal has a slight advantage, which means this remaining best-of-three series is tilting in its direction. Let's dive into the numbers behind each of these five key individual matchups: