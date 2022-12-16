Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward plans to make his return to the lineup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hayward has missed the Hornets' past nine games after suffering a fractured left shoulder last month. He also missed eight games earlier this season because of a shoulder bruise.

His return would be a boost to a Hornets team that entered the season hoping to build off its first winning record in six years but has stumbled to a 7-21 start.

Hayward, 32, has averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 11 games this season.